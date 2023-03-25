Home States Telangana

Plea challenges lease of prime land to private trust

The State government, on the other hand, gave the land on lease for merely Rs 1.47 lakh per year, citing the rules of lands allocated to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

Published: 25th March 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 08:40 AM

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on heard a petition challenging the allotment of 15 acres of prime land in Serilingampally (near Hitech City) to the Sai Sindhu Foundation Trust, pursuant to GO 59 dated March 22, 2018, for a nominal lease of Rs 1.47 lakh per year for a period of 33 years for the construction of a hospital to treat cancer and other diseases.

The PIL was filed by Dr Urmila Pingle, a medical anthropologist and human rights activist, requesting that the GO 59 be set aside. Senior lawyer D Prakash Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the chairman of the Sai Sindhu Foundation is being charged with money laundering under the PMLA. According to the district Collector’s report, the market value of the land is Rs 75,000 per sq yd and its total value is over Rs 500 crore while the annual lease amount is Rs 50 crore.

The State government, on the other hand, gave the land on lease for merely Rs 1.47 lakh per year, citing the rules of lands allocated to Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. It was allocated in 1989, resulting in a large loss to the public exchequer, counsel said. Advocate general BS Prasad informed the court that the economic component could not be observed in this instance as fatalities due to cancer are now second-most in the country, only behind heart attacks. He said that the chairperson of the Sai Sindhu Foundation is the CEO of Hetero Group.

As per the terms of the lease, 25% of beds are reserved for poor and needy patients, 40% of outpatients (OP) are treated for free, and 25% of government-sponsored schemes, such as ‘Arogysri,’ are discounted, the A-G said. Senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy told the bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, that if the petitioners did not object to the need for a cancer hospital, the property might be provided to the public for free.

“Two public-spirited individuals, one a doctor and the other a lawyer, do not argue the need for a cancer hospital, despite the fact that cancer is on the rise in India. They insist that the lease be collected on a business basis,” he said. he said that the trust is providing 500 beds in Phase-I and 500 beds in Phase-II for Rs 500 crore. Stating that the petitioners have no history of filing any PIL, he said the trust is building a hospital to treat cancer patients.

