Revanth vows to join students’ protests in varsities across Telangana

TPCC chief also reveals his party’s plan to conduct a huge rally with participation of over one lakh unemployed youth

Published: 25th March 2023 07:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that he will visit all the universities across the State in the first week of April to join the students in their protests against the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak scam. The Congress leader said that he has decided to temporarily halt his ongoing yatra till April 6 to take part in the students’ protests. He also condemned the police for preventing the Congress leaders from participating in the OUJAC protests.

“The State government has been resorting to suppressing the dissenting voices to cover up its wrongdoings. Placing Congress leaders under house arrest to attend a protest is an uncivilised act, and we strongly condemn it,” Revanth said while addressing a press conference here in the city.

Announcing a slew of protests, Revanth said that his party is planning to conduct a huge rally with the participation of over one lakh unemployed youth, in protest against the TSPSC paper leak scandal. He said that they will also take the protesting student community to meet the Directors of Central investigation agencies — ED and CBI — to lodge formal complaints against the scam.

Alleging that the very appointment of board members of TSPSC is a flawed exercise, Revanth said that one plaintiff has approached the court in 2021 challenging the appointments of board members. A retired teacher, a private medical practitioner, and a retired deputy tahsildar were appointed as members without any rationale, he added. “While hearing the petition, the court wondered whether the appointments to the Constitutional body could be undertaken in such a manner,” Revanth said.

Taking strong exception to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recording TSPSC confidential section superintendent Shankar Laxmi as a witness, Revanth said that the officer responsible for confidential matters should be tried as an accused and not as a witness. He said that the accused in the case were not booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 to dilute the case.

