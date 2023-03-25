SCR earns Rs 5,000 crore in passenger revenue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway has achieved a major milestone by surpassing Rs 5,000 crore in originating passenger revenue for the first time in its history. The zone earned Rs 5,000.81 crore in passenger revenue, which is Rs 881.37 crore, or 21% more than its previous best earnings registered in 2019-20 which was Rs 4,119.44 crores.

In a release, the SCR said that this milestone has been possible through collective efforts of the staff along with better coordination between various departments. The zone has been reviewing the passenger trends on a continuous basis since the introduction of express and passenger trains post-Covid lockdown.

SCR was amongst the first zones across Indian Railways in re-introducing 100% mail express trains in its jurisdiction. This has been reinforced by introducing special trains, augmenting coaches (both permanently and temporarily) and increasing the frequency of regular trains among others.

Keeping in view the continuous demand in some trains, the zone has permanently augmented 200 coaches in various express trains resulting in greater patronage for these trains. In addition, to meet the seasonal demand of passengers, 200 additional coaches have also been temporarily augmented during the current year.

“Passenger demand has been monitored on a day-to-day basis and extra coaches have been attached, wherever feasible, to meet extra demand. In fact, 10,539 coaches have been attached to express trains on a day-to-day basis to clear waitlisted passengers, due to which 9,83,559 passengers got confirmed berths resulting in additional earnings of Rs 81.28 crore,” the release said.

Similarly, to meet the additional demand of the passengers during festive and holiday seasons, 3,543 special trains were operated Dasara, Diwali, Sabarimala, Christmas/New Year, Sankranti, Holi in which 30.42 lakh passengers were ferried, resulting in additional earnings of Rs 219.80 crore.

Further, the year also witnessed the introduction of new trains as well. Vande Bharat - has been introduced between Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad. Also, seven pairs of new train services were introduced between Kacheguda-Medak, Akola-Akot and Bidar-Kalaburagi. The frequency of Nanded-Pune-Nanded Express has been increased from bi-weekly to daily.

