Tension at Osmania University as students stage stir

The detained student activists were let off in the evening after taking an undertaking from them that they would not participate in the second day of protests.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police take protesting students into custody at the Osmania University’s Arts College on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Osmania University’s Arts College on Friday when two students attempted to self-immolate in protest against the TSPSC paper leak scandal. This incident occurred during a two-day protest called by Osmania University (students) Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), demanding the impeachment of the TSPSC chairman and board, and an inquiry either by CBI or a sitting judge to bring the culprits to justice. Police immediately took the two into custody to avoid any untoward incident.

The Osmania University campus, which was the epicentre of the final phase of Telangana movement, witnessed heavy police deployment. From the wee hours of Friday, police closed the entry and exit points to block the outsiders from entering the campus as the organisers have invited Congress leaders to join in their protest.

Cong leaders placed under house arrest

On the other hand, the city police have placed the Congress leaders, including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy under house arrest to prevent them from participating in the protest. Police also barricaded the road leading to Revanth’s residence and arrested his supporters.

From the Arts College, the proposed protest venue, the police also detained about 50 student leaders and shifted them to different police stations. The detained student activists were let off in the evening after taking an undertaking from them that they would not participate in the second day of protests.

While the Congress-affiliated student groups invited Revanth for the protests, other sections under the banner of Telangana Students Union (TGSU) opposed his entry into the campus. Speaking to TNIE, OUJAC president Duram Baskar said: “The Telangana community is facing unprecedented repression. There is no space for dissent now. Today, we are questioning ourselves why we have fought and achieved Telangana. This question paper leak scam directly affects every section of the society.”

