Home States Telangana

Tribunal will not distribute Krishna water: Chairman

AP argued that the Apex Council has no adjudicatory power and only has a mediator role, citing section 84(3)(iii) of APRA.

Published: 25th March 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Krishna water being released

File photo of Krishna water being released

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The arguments before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal regarding the Palamuru-Rangareddy project continued on Friday in Delhi. The Telangana government proposed to use 45 TMCft for minor irrigation and divert another 45 TMCft from the Godavari river, which was reallocated to the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme.

Jayadeep Guptha, a senior advocate, argued on behalf of Andhra Pradesh (AP) before the Tribunal. However, Telangana stated that AP’s petition against Palamuru-Rangareddy was not maintainable before the Tribunal, and the appropriate forum to decide the matter as per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, was the Apex Council.

AP tried to establish that the Tribunal was the authority to decide on the issue. Still, the Tribunal expressed that it would not distribute the water but only make project-wise specific allocations, if not already made. Chairman Brijesh Kumar clarified that the proceedings of this Tribunal under Section-3 and Section-5 of ISRWD Act, 1956, are already over, and now it has limited scope under the proceedings of Section-89 of APRA, 2104.

AP argued that the Apex Council has no adjudicatory power and only has a mediator role, citing section 84(3)(iii) of APRA. The Chairman said the Apex Council may refer to the Tribunal. He enquired whether Apex Council meetings are ongoing and also recalled Telangana witness’s statement that without project-wise specific allocations made, determining the operation protocol is not possible, making it difficult to move forward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal Palamuru-Rangareddy project Godavari river
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp