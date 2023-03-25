Home States Telangana

TSPSC section officer on list of 19 witnesses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SIT probing the TSPSC question paper leak on Friday conducted searches at Nawabpet MPDO office and the residence of Prashanth, who is among those suspected to have illegally accessed the Group 1 prelims paper.

Elsewhere, the SIT named Shankara Laxmi, the TSPSC confidential section officer, as one of 19 witnesses in the case. This was revealed in the supplementary ‘remand case diary’ filed in the court of XII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally. The SIT also named the staff and management of a hotel where the conspiracy to steal the papers was hatched, as witnesses.

Meanwhile, the police are analysing the CCTV footage collected from the hotel where the accused met several people just a day before the Assistant Engineers exams.

It may be recalled that the SIT has so far arrested 12 people in the case and is investigating allegations of involvement of over 100 more suspects who have scored over 100 marks in the Group 1 preliminary examination held on October 16, 2022. Four of the 12 are TSPSC employees, and the others work in different government services. Meanwhile, some of the accused, including Renuka and her husband Dakya Naik, moved court seeking bail.

