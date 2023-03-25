Why is Centre not marketing ryots’ produce globally: Minister Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Friday wanted to know why the Centre failed to encourage the farmers to adopt crop diversification, assuring that their produce will be marketed across the world.

Speaking at the Millets Conclave 2023 under the theme “Future Super Food for the World”, he said that marketing was the biggest challenge being faced by the farmers. The conclave was organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) at Novotel.

Pointing out that crop diversity, crop planning and procurement were the responsibilities of both the State and the Centre, he wondered why the Centre was neither coming forward to support the farmers who adopt crop diversification, nor seeking the State government’s support on that front.

He said that if groundnuts, millets and their processed products were given to the students, a healthy society could be built in the country. He also stressed the need to encourage such products through market linkage.

