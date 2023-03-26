BJP to hold ‘Nirudyoga Rallies’ in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that the BJP will continue its struggle against the government for the leakage of TSPSC question papers, State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday announced that “Nirudyoga Rallies” will be held in the headquarters of 10 erstwhile districts from April 2 to 6.

Student organisations from all universities in Telangana participated in the BJP’s “Maa Udyogalu Maaku Kaavale Maha Dharna” held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, R Lingaswamy, national president of Madiga Students Federation, said the State government was suppressing student movements on the Osmania University campus.

“The police are entering the hostels and arresting student leaders. It is meant to silence the voices of those who question the government,” he alleged.

An OUJAC leader Pulla Rao Yadav said: “I did my PG, but there were no notifications. So I did DEd hoping to get a job, but there was no notification. I completed my PhD hoping to become an assistant professor, but there was no recruitment.”

DSC selected candidates demand appointment letters

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

addressing ‘Maha Dharna’ in Hyderabad

on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

Finally, the chief minister gave us 21 sheep and asked us to rear them for a living. The students in the OU are surviving on Rs 5-a-meal sold at government kiosks. They are selling their blood for money as they have no jobs.”

Sahithi, Kakatiya University JAC leader, questioned how IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao could simply wash his hands of his responsibility by blaming two TSPSC employees. “It is very easy to cancel an exam. But staying in hostels and preparing for exams is not easy. You always associate yourself with IT Hubs and are found in Hitec City. You are not concerned about the unemployed youth coming from villages. Why are the students in OU being arrested today?,” she asked the IT minister.

Those who were selected in the District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations conducted in 2008 but were not given employment, carried placards at the dharna venue, demanding that the State government give jobs to 1,200 of them.

“Despite a favourable order from the High Court in September 2022, the State government has not given us appointment orders till now. On the other hand, the AP government accommodated around 2,100 candidates from that batch as contract teachers, who are expected to be regularised anytime soon,” said Srinivas Chawla, one of the victims, recalling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s assurance during a public meeting in Warangal on January 3, 2016.

Among the DSC victims was Venkateshwar from Rangareddy district, 54, who is working as a private teacher. Most of those candidates have become over aged and have been fighting a legal and emotional battle for the past decade and a half.

Vijayalakshmi, one of the victims, warned the State government that they would hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, if they were not given posting orders.BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured the selected candidates that they would get jobs if the BJP was elected to power in the State.

In his concluding speech, Sanjay wondered where were those who fought for Telangana statehood, and why couldn’t they muster courage to fight against a family consisting of “a broker, a liquor and a leaker,” and whether this was why Telangana was achieved.

“The SIT has issued notices to me and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy when we are asking them to catch the real culprits. Why is the SIT not issuing notice to KTR? Why were 11 more arrested and 50 more given notices in connection with the scam? Under what authority did KTR declare that only two were involved in the scam,” he questioned.

He asked what was stopping the chief minister from conducting an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge if there was no fault of the government in the scam. “They are not reconstituting the TSPSC because they are scared that if they did, those who lose their positions will expose the involvement of the BRS leaders in the scam,” he charged.

