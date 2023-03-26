BRS shores up defences against Telangana Opposition onslaught

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak has surfaced at the worst possible time for the ruling BRS, which has been gearing up to win its third consecutive Assembly elections this year. The Opposition has seized the opportunity to target the BRS and has been aggressively attacking the pink party, especially IT Minister KT Rama Rao by alleging that his PA Tirupati is directly linked to the paper leak.

This has left BRS Ministers and MLAs worried about how to address the allegations, especially since the issue is quite sensitive in unemployed and student circles. The ruling party leaders are now drawing up plans to ensure that the 30 lakh unemployed, who applied for various Group and other exams do not turn against the government.

Taking advantage of the question paper leak, the Congress and BJP are staging protests every day, demanding the resignation of Rama Rao and the abolition of the TSPSC board. Student JACs have called for protests and even tried to go on deeksha, creating tension in the Osmania University, which played a crucial role in the separate statehood agitation.

Senior BRS leaders, who are discussing the way forward, have noted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not convened any press conference since the scandal broke, and they suggest that his appearance in the media may build confidence among the students and unemployed youth, which could be a better counter to the Opposition attacks.

The senior BRS leaders are also urging all party members to avoid making statements linked to sensitive issues, which could cause panic among students and unemployed youth.

Furthermore, they believe that the notices sent to TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay by the Special Investigation Team have given the latter more political mileage.

A senior minister told TNIE that the Chief Minister is observing the developments and agitations surrounding the paper leak episode, and he may soon give a strong counter to the BJP and Congress.

The minister said that KCR will speak to the unemployed youth and build their confidence, which is expected to be a masterstroke against the opposition parties.

