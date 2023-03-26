Home States Telangana

Couple poison two children before committing suicide in Telangana

The victims were found by their relatives around 1:50 pm on Saturday after they visited their house.

Published: 26th March 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a shocking incident, a couple — Gaade Sathish, 39, and his wife Veda, 35 — poisoned their two children aged nine and five before ending their own lives at Kapra in Kushaiguda on Saturday. Police said that the family consumed potassium cyanide, which is a highly poisonous substance. The police are investigating how the couple obtained the chemical substance, which is usually used in making gold ornaments.

The victims were found by their relatives around 1:50 pm on Saturday after they visited their house. The house was locked from the inside. When repeated calls to the couple’s phone numbers went unanswered, the relatives got suspicious and broke open the door of their house, only to find the four bodies.

Sathish worked as a software engineer and had been married to Veda for ten years. They were concerned about their younger child, who was autistic, and the older child had developed health issues. The couple also left a suicide note explaining their decision.

Kushaiguda SHO P Venkateshwarlu stated that the police have registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death case) and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institue of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Couple poison children
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp