Couple poison two children before committing suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a couple — Gaade Sathish, 39, and his wife Veda, 35 — poisoned their two children aged nine and five before ending their own lives at Kapra in Kushaiguda on Saturday. Police said that the family consumed potassium cyanide, which is a highly poisonous substance. The police are investigating how the couple obtained the chemical substance, which is usually used in making gold ornaments.

The victims were found by their relatives around 1:50 pm on Saturday after they visited their house. The house was locked from the inside. When repeated calls to the couple’s phone numbers went unanswered, the relatives got suspicious and broke open the door of their house, only to find the four bodies.

Sathish worked as a software engineer and had been married to Veda for ten years. They were concerned about their younger child, who was autistic, and the older child had developed health issues. The couple also left a suicide note explaining their decision.

Kushaiguda SHO P Venkateshwarlu stated that the police have registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death case) and are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institue of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

