ED attaches Rs 33-crore assets of Nowhera Shaik in PMLA case in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad, has provisionally attached 24 immovable properties worth Rs 33.06 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Nowhera Shaik and Heera Group of Companies own these properties, and the ED has been investigating them for cheating people and collecting thousands of crores on the false promise of abnormally high returns of around 36% per annum.

Investigation has revealed that Nowhera Shaik and her Heera Group of Companies utilised part of the proceeds of crime to purchase various immovable properties. The ED had earlier provisionally attached properties to the tune of Rs 367 crore acquired out of proceeds of crime by Nowhera Shaik, Heera Group of companies, M/s SA Builders and Developers, and M/s Neelanchal Technocrats Pvt. Ltd.

The total attachment in the case stands at approximately Rs 400.06 crore. Nowhera Shaik was earlier arrested by ED in this case, and a prosecution complaint has also been filed before the Special PMLA Court in Hyderabad.

