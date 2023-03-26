Home States Telangana

ED attaches Rs 33-crore assets of Nowhera Shaik in PMLA case in Hyderabad

Investigation has revealed that Nowhera Shaik and her Heera Group of Companies utilised part of the proceeds of crime to purchase various immovable properties.

Published: 26th March 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Nowhera Shaikh, director of Heera Group

Nowhera Shaikh, director of Heera Group (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Enforcement Directorate, Hyderabad, has provisionally attached 24 immovable properties worth Rs 33.06 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Nowhera Shaik and Heera Group of Companies own these properties, and the ED has been investigating them for cheating people and collecting thousands of crores on the false promise of abnormally high returns of around 36% per annum.

Investigation has revealed that Nowhera Shaik and her Heera Group of Companies utilised part of the proceeds of crime to purchase various immovable properties. The ED had earlier provisionally attached properties to the tune of Rs 367 crore acquired out of proceeds of crime by Nowhera Shaik, Heera Group of companies, M/s SA Builders and Developers, and M/s Neelanchal Technocrats Pvt. Ltd.

The total attachment in the case stands at approximately Rs 400.06 crore. Nowhera Shaik was earlier arrested by ED in this case, and a prosecution complaint has also been filed before the Special PMLA Court in Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Nowhera Shaik
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp