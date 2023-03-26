Intensify protests against BJP, Kharge tells Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the neighbouring State headed for elections, likely to be held by May this year, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asked State Congress leaders to take the responsibility of campaigning in the Assembly constituencies of Karnataka that share the border with Telangana.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge with TPCC leaders A Revanth Reddy and others at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday

Kharge had a brief halt at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while on his way to Delhi from Karnataka, during which he met TPCC leaders. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, his predecessor N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders met Kharge.

According to sources, Kharge asked the TPCC leaders to intensify protests against the BJP-led Union government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

