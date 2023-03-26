Home States Telangana

Intensify protests against BJP, Kharge tells Telangana Congress

According to sources, Kharge asked the TPCC leaders to intensify protests against the BJP-led Union government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as an MP. 

Published: 26th March 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the neighbouring State headed for elections, likely to be held by May this year, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asked State Congress leaders to take the responsibility of campaigning in the Assembly constituencies of Karnataka that share the border with Telangana. 

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge with TPCC leaders A Revanth Reddy and others at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday

Kharge had a brief halt at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while on his way to Delhi from Karnataka, during which he met TPCC leaders. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, his predecessor N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders met Kharge. 

According to sources, Kharge asked the TPCC leaders to intensify protests against the BJP-led Union government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi as an MP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress Kharge
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp