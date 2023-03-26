Home States Telangana

LB Nagar X Roads in Telangana named after martyr Srikantha Chary

 Rama Rao announced that the Nagole Metro Rail would be first extended up to LB Nagar and later to Hayathnagar. 

Published: 26th March 2023

​ MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao inaugurates the flyover at  LB Nagar on Saturday ​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The LB Nagar X Roads will be named after martyr Srikantha Chary who immolated himself during the Telangana movement, announced IT, MAUD and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao while inaugurating the right side (RHS) flyover at LB Nagar on Saturday.

The minister further said that the newly-inaugurated flyover would be named after Goddess Mal Maisamma and appropriate orders in this regard would be issued soon. The flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 32 crore, paves the way for smooth movement of vehicles coming from Hayathnagar side towards Dilsukhnagar. 

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao expressed confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi  (BRS) would come back to power again and K Chandrasekhar Rao would be the chief  minister for the third consecutive term. 

“Both Congress and BJP are aware of this,” said the minister.  Rama Rao announced that the Nagole Metro Rail would be first extended up to LB Nagar and later to Hayathnagar. 

35 SRDP works to ease traffic  completed, 12 in progress

Subsequently, the State government would take up extension of the metro rail from L B Nagar to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, he said. The 1,000-bed Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) being constructed at Gaddiannaram in the LB Nagar constituency would become operational by next year, he said.

According to the minister, out of 12 works taken up under the SRDP at a cost of `658 crore to ease traffic congestion in the constituency,  nine have been completed and the remaining three would be ready by September.

Altogether, 35 projects have been completed under the SRDP to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad and 12 are under progress, he added. Speaking about the series of developmental works taken up in the LB Nagar constituency, he said that by next monsoon,SNDP works taken up at a cost of `985  crore would be completed.

