Modi, Shah plotted Rahul’s disqualification, says Congress leader Vikramarka

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka led a protest in Asifabad on Saturday evening against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP. Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah conspired to get Rahul Gandhi disqualified, Vikramarka accused the BJP government of using defamation as a tool to target the Wayanad MP, who was convicted by the Surat Court and sentenced to two years imprisonment. Although Rahul Gandhi was granted bail immediately and given 30 days to file an appeal in the High Court, the Lok Sabha Secretariat cancelled his membership with immediate effect. Bhatti said that this decision was unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Stating that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has discretionary power to expel or suspend a member from the Legislature, Vikramarka argued that this power should be exercised in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had tried to unite the country during his Bharat Jodo Yatra by meeting people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and by highlighting the government’s failures and flawed economic policies. He claimed that the BJP was frightened by Rahul Gandhi’s growing popularity and hence had him removed from the Lok Sabha.

He emphasised that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi was unjustified and based on political vendetta. He called on the government to respect the principles of democracy and the rule of law, and to stop using unconstitutional means to suppress political opposition.

Congress activists hit the streets in protest

Meanwhile, the rank and file of the Congress on Saturday staged protests across Nalgonda district against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament, burning effigies of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy participated and addressed the dharna organised at Bommalaramaram mandal headquarters of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

“Every single leader of the Congress is with Rahul Gandhi. We are ready to resign from our posts,” Venkat Reddy said. He said that Rahul Gandhi’s father and grandmother sacrificed their lives for the country while his mother gave up the chance of becoming the Prime Minister. “The Surat court had given 30 days to Rahul Gandhi to appeal its judgement, but the BJP government got him disqualified barely 24 hours later,” Venkat Reddy said. The protesters demanded the immediate withdrawal of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

