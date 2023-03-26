Navy chief interacts with officers during 2-day tour to Hyderabad, Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, was on a tour of the city on Thursday and Friday during which he interacted with veteran officers and officers of the 17 naval units located in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

He apprised the officers about the transformational changes envisioned and priority focus areas in realising combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof Indian Navy. He highlighted the need for grooming Agniveers for combat worthiness and gender neutrality considering that the Navy has pioneered induction of women in the officer cadre at NDA and Personnel Below Officer Rank-category in all branches amongst the three services.

He lauded the concerned efforts of all naval units in the station towards fast-tracking the “Atmanirbhar” mission of the Union government in respective domains. He was accompanied by Kala Harikumar, president, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), during the visit.

HYDERABAD: Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, was on a tour of the city on Thursday and Friday during which he interacted with veteran officers and officers of the 17 naval units located in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. He apprised the officers about the transformational changes envisioned and priority focus areas in realising combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof Indian Navy. He highlighted the need for grooming Agniveers for combat worthiness and gender neutrality considering that the Navy has pioneered induction of women in the officer cadre at NDA and Personnel Below Officer Rank-category in all branches amongst the three services. He lauded the concerned efforts of all naval units in the station towards fast-tracking the “Atmanirbhar” mission of the Union government in respective domains. He was accompanied by Kala Harikumar, president, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), during the visit. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });