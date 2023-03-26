Need to independently assess management education in India: IPE director

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To make Indian management courses align with global challenges in the sector, Ram Kumar Mishra, director, of the Institute of Management and Social Sciences at the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), on Saturday stated that it is high time that an attempt is made to provide an independent assessment of the problems and comment on the durability of the Indian management education system.

In a press release, he mentioned that over four thousand management schools including the management departments in the universities and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) enrol around 3,00,000 students each academic year.

In the last seven decades (1960-2020), a number of issues in management education relating to the initiation and ownership, formulation of syllabi, admissions, scheme of examination, staffing, infrastructure, pedagogy, funding, overseeing and control, accreditation, and capacity to respond to changes in the internal and external environment have come up, he added. He also pointed out the disparity in demand for managers according to different estimates.

