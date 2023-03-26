TSPSC question paper leak: Protests rock Osmania University for 2nd straight day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University continued to be on the boil for the second day on Saturday with scores of students and ABVP activists taking up cudgels against the government, blaming it for the TSPSC question paper leak.

Protesters lie on the ground to avoid

being taken into custody, in front of

the Arts College on Saturday |

Vinay Madapu

Hundreds of students gathered at OU Library in the morning and moved to Arts College, from where they took out a rally to NCC Gate. The activists raised slogans against the State government, demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao step down owning moral responsibility for the mess.

Though the police tried to prevent the students from taking out a rally, a sizable number managed to have their way. The police arrested about 40 protesters at the entrance of the Arts College and 50 more at the NCC gate.

G Jeevan, an ABVP leader, told TNIE that the unemployed youths were now in a limbo after the news of question papers came out, and that TSPSC needed a catharsis. “TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy and all the politically appointed members of TSPSC must be served notices for their possible involvement in the scam,” he said.

HYDERABAD: Osmania University continued to be on the boil for the second day on Saturday with scores of students and ABVP activists taking up cudgels against the government, blaming it for the TSPSC question paper leak. Protesters lie on the ground to avoid being taken into custody, in front of the Arts College on Saturday | Vinay Madapu Hundreds of students gathered at OU Library in the morning and moved to Arts College, from where they took out a rally to NCC Gate. The activists raised slogans against the State government, demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao step down owning moral responsibility for the mess. Though the police tried to prevent the students from taking out a rally, a sizable number managed to have their way. The police arrested about 40 protesters at the entrance of the Arts College and 50 more at the NCC gate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); G Jeevan, an ABVP leader, told TNIE that the unemployed youths were now in a limbo after the news of question papers came out, and that TSPSC needed a catharsis. “TSPSC chairman B Janardhan Reddy and all the politically appointed members of TSPSC must be served notices for their possible involvement in the scam,” he said.