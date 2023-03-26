Home States Telangana

Rahul disqualification: Congress will fight tooth and nail, says TPCC leader Sudharshan

Rahul's disqualification was done to divert the attention of the people from the issues raised by the Opposition parties, said Sudharshan.

Published: 26th March 2023 07:23 AM

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: TPCC treasurer P Sudharshan Reddy on Saturday said that the party will fight against the conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP in the court of law as well as the people’s court in the coming days.  

Speaking to reporters here along with TPCC vice-president Taher Bin Hamdan and DCC president Manala Mohan Reddy, Sudharshan Reddy said public support for Rahul Gandhi has increased as was reflected in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.  

“He has been cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Adani issue. This was the reason behind Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. It was done to divert the attention of the people from the issues raised by the Opposition parties,” he said.  

“When he called Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi thieves, some people were encouraged to file a case in the court only to continue the political harassment of Rahul Gandhi. People are observing everything and they will deliver their judgement at an appropriate time,” he said.

