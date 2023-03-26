Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP chief Bandi to skip fresh SIT summons

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre has planned year-long events to commemorate the liberation of erstwhile Hyderabad State. 

Published: 26th March 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:36 AM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after the SIT issued a fresh notice to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to appear before it on Sunday and present evidence to support his allegations regarding the TSPSC question papers leak, the saffron party leader said that he would not be deposed before the investigators. However, he said that he would be sending his legal team to the SIT office at Himayathnagar instead.

Sanjay is on Sunday scheduled to attend a programme at Gotka village in Bidar district of Karnataka, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be inaugurating a martyrs memorial. Shah will also be unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gotka, which had witnessed one of the bloodiest massacres in the movement against Razakars. 

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre has planned year-long events to commemorate the liberation of the erstwhile Hyderabad State. 

