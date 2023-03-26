Telangana CM KCR cheated God by not releasing funds: BRS leader Ponguleti

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: BRS senior leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy came down heavily against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Bhadrachalam on Saturday.

He alleged that if one goes by the history of the Chief Minister, KCR could cheat even Lord Rama. Srinivasa Reddy reminded that the Chief Minister assured in 2016 that Rs 100 crore would be allocated for the Bhadradri temple development but till now, not even one rupee has been sanctioned.

“The Chief Minister is also cheating tribals with his Tribal Bandhu announcement,” the former MP said, alleging that the BRS government gave Dalit Bandu to 100 people in each constituency and washed off its hands.

Srinivasa Reddy alleged the hand of the Kalvakuntla family in the TSPSC question paper leak case and said that this view of his was shared by a majority of the people. “KCR has the talent of cheating people by making false promises,” he said.



KHAMMAM: BRS senior leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy came down heavily against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Bhadrachalam on Saturday. He alleged that if one goes by the history of the Chief Minister, KCR could cheat even Lord Rama. Srinivasa Reddy reminded that the Chief Minister assured in 2016 that Rs 100 crore would be allocated for the Bhadradri temple development but till now, not even one rupee has been sanctioned. “The Chief Minister is also cheating tribals with his Tribal Bandhu announcement,” the former MP said, alleging that the BRS government gave Dalit Bandu to 100 people in each constituency and washed off its hands. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Srinivasa Reddy alleged the hand of the Kalvakuntla family in the TSPSC question paper leak case and said that this view of his was shared by a majority of the people. “KCR has the talent of cheating people by making false promises,” he said.