Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR cheated God by not releasing funds: BRS leader Ponguleti

Srinivasa Reddy alleged the hand of the Kalvakuntla family in the TSPSC question paper leak case and said that this view of his was shared by a majority of the people.

Published: 26th March 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. (File Photo)

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: BRS senior leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy came down heavily against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Bhadrachalam on Saturday.

He alleged that if one goes by the history of the Chief Minister, KCR could cheat even Lord Rama. Srinivasa Reddy reminded that the Chief Minister assured in 2016 that Rs 100 crore would be allocated for the Bhadradri temple development but till now, not even one rupee has been sanctioned. 

“The Chief Minister is also cheating tribals with his Tribal Bandhu announcement,” the former MP said, alleging that the BRS government gave Dalit Bandu to 100 people in each constituency and washed off its hands. 

Srinivasa Reddy alleged the hand of the Kalvakuntla family in the TSPSC question paper leak case and said that this view of his was shared by a majority of the people. “KCR has the talent of cheating people by making false promises,” he said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy KCR
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp