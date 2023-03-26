Home States Telangana

Telangana: Congress OBC leaders lash out at State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Stating that the BJP has obstructed caste-wise enumeration, Prabhakar asked the saffron party leaders why they should not apologise for not raising up for the OBC cause. 

Published: 26th March 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Targeting BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay and Dr K Laxman, former Telangana Congress MPs from OBC communities on Saturday sought to know as to what the BJP government at the Centre has done for OBCs in the past nine years. Responding to the BJP MPs’ comments demanding Rahul Gandhi apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “insulting” the OBC leader, they claimed that it was Gandhi’s family who gave reservations to OBCs in the premier institutes in the country. 

Addressing a press conference, former Telangana OBC MPs convener Ponnam Prabhakar said that the statements of Sanjay and Laxman are ridiculous. Stating that the BJP has obstructed caste-wise enumeration, Prabhakar asked the saffron party leaders why they should not apologise for not raising up for the OBC cause. 

“During the Mandal agitation, BJP conducted a counter agitation ‘Kamandal’ diluting the interests of OBC,” he said. 

Coming down heavily against the BJP, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said that it was UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who approved OBC reservations in premier institutions like IITs and medical colleges. “I challenge the BJP leaders to show what they have done for the betterment of lives of BCs in the last nine years,” he said.

