Telangana Congress shifts focus to Assembly seats in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With Assembly elections on the horizon, the Telangana Congress leadership has begun moves to improve its performance in the State capital, Hyderabad, which houses as many as 24 Assembly constituencies. Well aware of its poor electoral record in the State capital, the Congress leadership has held a meeting with all those who contested for the GHMC wards, the Assembly and Lok Sabha, as well as other prominent party leaders from the Hyderabad region.

The meeting was attended by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and other in-charges Rohit Chaudury and Nadeem Javed. The agency was clear: Coordination with city-based leaders.

During the meeting, the Congress leadership categorically told the city units that they couldn’t form the government in Telangana if the party continues to be weak in Hyderabad even if it is strong in the districts.

“In the GHMC area, we don’t have ‘taqat’ (strength). After significant leaders like Danam Nagender and Mukesh Goud left the party, there is a vacuum in the city, and it is disturbing. We have strength in all the districts but not in the Hyderabad region. Forming a government is highly difficult without conquering Hyderabad,” Revanth said, addressing the meeting. He reminded the leaders from Hyderabad as to how departed leader P Janardhan Reddy used to have a stature on par with any Chief Minister given his popularity among the masses.

Stating that there was a communication gap between the party and Hyderabad-based leadership, Revanth said that the leaders are assuming that they are not being invited to the meetings and the party is of the opinion that the leaders are not turning up for the party’s protest demonstrations. He advised the second-rung leaders to sort out the differences and coordinate properly.

In the last GHMC elections held in 2020, BRS, BJP and AIMIM won 56, 48, and 44 divisions respectively, limiting the Congress to a paltry two seats. Over the past three years, the situation seems to have worsened with the party’s second-rung leaders shifting their loyalties to BJP post the GHMC elections.

Even in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the BRS, BJP and AIMIM fared way better than the Congress, with the only exception being Revanth Reddy winning Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, the party leadership has asked the Congress leaders who contested the GHMC polls to bring at least 10 members for the protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

