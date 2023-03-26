TSPSC question paper leak: SIT arrests one more, follows money trail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team probing the TSPSC question paper leak on Saturday arrested Prashanth Reddy, a relative of prime accused Atla Rajashekhar Reddy, taking the number of people arrested in the case to 13.

Prashanth Reddy is a contract employee at the MPDO office in Nawabpet mandal of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. The arrest followed searches at his house and office on Friday.

During its investigation, the SIT learned to have identified that Prashanth Reddy also secured over 100 marks out of 150 marks in the Group 1 prelims held on October 16, 2022. The police also identified financial transactions to the tune of around `15 lakh between Rajashekhar Reddy and Prashanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, the SIT also obtained the custody of four accused including Pulidindi Praveen Kumar (assistant section officer in TSPSC), Atla Rajashekhar Reddy (network admin in TSPSC), Lavdyavath Dhakya Naik (who allegedly brokered the question paper) and Kethavath Rajeswar Naik (job aspirant). The custody petition of Renuka, Suresh, and Ramesh is listed on Monday.

According to sources, while the police have sought custody of seven accused for further investigation, the court granted them custody of four. In the custody petition, the police said that Praveen and Rajashekhar Reddy have confessed to the involvement of other accused in the case.

It may be recalled that the TSPSC paper leakage scandal came to light on March 12, after TSPSC lodged a complaint with the Begum Bazaar police station about Pulidindi Praveen Kumar leaking the confidential information.

