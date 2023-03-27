Home States Telangana

A Maheshwar Reddy booked for remarks against Indrakaran in Telangana

As he was not available at that time, a copy of the notice was pasted on the entrance of his residence.

Published: 27th March 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Based on a complaint filed by BRS Nirmal president M Ramu, the Nirmal town police registered a case against AICC programme implementation committee State chief and former MLA A Maheshwar Reddy.

Ramu lodged a police complaint on Saturday night, alleging that Maheshwar Reddy made baseless allegations against Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy accusing him of “selling” municipal posts.

In his complaint, Ramu stated that Maheshwar’s allegations have “not only hurt the sentiments of party cadre as well as people” but also created unnecessary differences between the two parties. It may be mentioned here that during a press conference held on March 22, Maheshwar accused Indrakaran of “selling 42 posts”.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, Nirmal DSP L Jeevan Reddy informed that based on Ramu’s complaint, a case has been registered against Maheshwar and Nirmal SI Gangadhar has been appointed as an investigation officer to probe the matter.

“The SI visited Maheshwar Reddy’s residence to service the notice. As he was not available at that time, a copy of the notice was pasted on the entrance of his residence. Maheshwar Reddy has been asked to appear before the investigation officer on April 28 and submit evidence to prove his allegations against Minister Indrakaran Reddy,” he said.

