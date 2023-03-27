Amid high drama, former MP D Srinivas back in Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / NIZAMABAD: Amid the high family drama, former MP D Srinivas returned to the Congress fold in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday. His elder son D Sanjay joined the party along with Srinivas.

Changing Telangana Political equations..



D.Srinivas (Former APCC chief, present in BRS) and his son Dharmapuri Sanjay join @INCTelangana in the presence of TPCC Chief @revanth_anumula and AICC Telangana Incharge @Manikrao_INC in Gandhi Bhavan.

Senior leaders Jana Reddy,… pic.twitter.com/eesPcMieAB — Sama Ram Mohan Reddy (@RamMohanINC) March 26, 2023

According to sources, Srinivas’s younger son Dharmapuri Aravind, a BJP MP, “confined” him in his residence as he was against his father rejoining the Congress. The wheelchair-bound Srinivas was unable to move out until his elder son came to his rescue and brought him to the Gandhi Bhavan.

It was alleged that Aravind made his father sign a press release claiming that he will not join the Congress as speculated. This led to confusion on the political stance of Srinivas.Upon his arrival at the Gandhi Bhavan, Srinivas - a former APCC president - was welcomed by senior leaders K Jana Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Mohd Ali Shabbir.

Commending Srinivas, Revanth said that he is an asset to the party. “Under his leadership as APCC president, Congress won the 2004 and 2009 elections,” Revanth said. Venkat Reddy said that Srinivas has encouraged many leaders like him. The AICC welcomed him by tweeting: “Srinivas ji joined citing support for Rahul Gandhi ji after his unfair disqualification.”

DS’ followers expect ticket for elder son Sanjay

Srinivas’s rejoining the Congress has left his supporters hoping that he would press the party high command to allow his Sanjay to contest the coming Assembly elections from the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency. Srinivas had represented this seat three times -- 1989, 1999 and 2004. Srinivas had lost the seat in 2009 at the height of the separate Telangana movement.

Srinivas had served as a minister in several Congress governments and had been an MLC in undivided AP. After bifurcation, the Congress high command did not renominate him to the Legislative Council, following which he joined the BRS and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. However, due to differences with BRS leadership, he remained distant from the party.

Interestingly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he helped Arvind get elected on the BJP ticket. According to sources, it was his elder son Sanjay who was keen that Srinivas rejoin the Congress. Also, the fact that Revanth had met him several times and invited him to join the party may have resulted in his homecoming.

Meanwhile, TPCC office bearers and several district Congress leaders insisted that the party has not given any assurance to DS or any of his family members regarding the ticket.

HYDERABAD / NIZAMABAD: Amid the high family drama, former MP D Srinivas returned to the Congress fold in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday. His elder son D Sanjay joined the party along with Srinivas. Changing Telangana Political equations.. D.Srinivas (Former APCC chief, present in BRS) and his son Dharmapuri Sanjay join @INCTelangana in the presence of TPCC Chief @revanth_anumula and AICC Telangana Incharge @Manikrao_INC in Gandhi Bhavan. Senior leaders Jana Reddy,… pic.twitter.com/eesPcMieAB — Sama Ram Mohan Reddy (@RamMohanINC) March 26, 2023 According to sources, Srinivas’s younger son Dharmapuri Aravind, a BJP MP, “confined” him in his residence as he was against his father rejoining the Congress. The wheelchair-bound Srinivas was unable to move out until his elder son came to his rescue and brought him to the Gandhi Bhavan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was alleged that Aravind made his father sign a press release claiming that he will not join the Congress as speculated. This led to confusion on the political stance of Srinivas.Upon his arrival at the Gandhi Bhavan, Srinivas - a former APCC president - was welcomed by senior leaders K Jana Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Mohd Ali Shabbir. Commending Srinivas, Revanth said that he is an asset to the party. “Under his leadership as APCC president, Congress won the 2004 and 2009 elections,” Revanth said. Venkat Reddy said that Srinivas has encouraged many leaders like him. The AICC welcomed him by tweeting: “Srinivas ji joined citing support for Rahul Gandhi ji after his unfair disqualification.” DS’ followers expect ticket for elder son Sanjay Srinivas’s rejoining the Congress has left his supporters hoping that he would press the party high command to allow his Sanjay to contest the coming Assembly elections from the Nizamabad Urban Assembly constituency. Srinivas had represented this seat three times -- 1989, 1999 and 2004. Srinivas had lost the seat in 2009 at the height of the separate Telangana movement. Srinivas had served as a minister in several Congress governments and had been an MLC in undivided AP. After bifurcation, the Congress high command did not renominate him to the Legislative Council, following which he joined the BRS and was elected to the Rajya Sabha. However, due to differences with BRS leadership, he remained distant from the party. Interestingly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he helped Arvind get elected on the BJP ticket. According to sources, it was his elder son Sanjay who was keen that Srinivas rejoin the Congress. Also, the fact that Revanth had met him several times and invited him to join the party may have resulted in his homecoming. Meanwhile, TPCC office bearers and several district Congress leaders insisted that the party has not given any assurance to DS or any of his family members regarding the ticket.