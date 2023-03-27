Home States Telangana

Bandi allegations based on sources, BJP tells SIT

The legal team also informed the SIT that if Sanjay could find time, he would appear before it on a day convenient to him.

Published: 27th March 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s legal team on Sunday informed the SIT that the saffron party’s State president Bandi Sanjay was unable to appear before it due to the ongoing Parliament session and as he had to attend a programme in Bidar.

The BJP’s legal team visited the SIT office at Himayathnagar and told ACP Venkateswarlu that Sanjay’s allegations that six persons from one village in Jagtial district had cleared the Group-I exam, and a sarpanch’s son too got qualified were based on the information given to him by some sources.

“We told the officers that politicians get information through various sources which are normal. We also told them that if they go to that village and investigate, they can unearth more facts,” said Anthony Reddy from BJP’s legal team.

Advocate Rama Rao told TNIE that the SIT had issued a notice under Section 91 of CRPC, which was only to seek information from Sanjay, and that the officers were convinced with the answers given by the legal team to their questions. The legal team also informed the SIT that if Sanjay could find time, he would appear before it on a day convenient to him.

Kishan meets BJYM activists in jail

On Sunday, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy met BJYM activists who have been lodged in Chanchalguda jail after being arrested during their protest at TSPSC office.

Addressing the media after his jail visit, Kishan accused the State government of implicating youngsters in false cases. He said that the State government was making blunt arguments to cover up its own mistakes, and was not accepting responsibility for the question papers leak.

“The government has framed them on charges of conspiring to set fire to the property using petrol. Setting fire is not the culture of the BJP. They only questioned the injustice done to lakhs of unemployed in the TSPSC question paper leak. Jails are not new to BJP. They may be new to those imported from the US,” Kishan said.

Stressing the need for an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge, he felt that the State government needed to respond positively to the demand being raised by the opposition parties and student unions. Stating that corruption was rampant, illegal and mafia activities were on the rise, Kishan said that the State government has failed on all fronts.

BJYM activists were anguished: Kishan

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the youth were expressing their anguish against the State government. “The youth want change from the mafia and corrupt rule prevailing in the State. That change will happen and BJP will make it happen,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIT office
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp