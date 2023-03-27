Bandi allegations based on sources, BJP tells SIT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s legal team on Sunday informed the SIT that the saffron party’s State president Bandi Sanjay was unable to appear before it due to the ongoing Parliament session and as he had to attend a programme in Bidar.

The BJP’s legal team visited the SIT office at Himayathnagar and told ACP Venkateswarlu that Sanjay’s allegations that six persons from one village in Jagtial district had cleared the Group-I exam, and a sarpanch’s son too got qualified were based on the information given to him by some sources.

“We told the officers that politicians get information through various sources which are normal. We also told them that if they go to that village and investigate, they can unearth more facts,” said Anthony Reddy from BJP’s legal team.

Advocate Rama Rao told TNIE that the SIT had issued a notice under Section 91 of CRPC, which was only to seek information from Sanjay, and that the officers were convinced with the answers given by the legal team to their questions. The legal team also informed the SIT that if Sanjay could find time, he would appear before it on a day convenient to him.

Kishan meets BJYM activists in jail

On Sunday, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy met BJYM activists who have been lodged in Chanchalguda jail after being arrested during their protest at TSPSC office.

Addressing the media after his jail visit, Kishan accused the State government of implicating youngsters in false cases. He said that the State government was making blunt arguments to cover up its own mistakes, and was not accepting responsibility for the question papers leak.

“The government has framed them on charges of conspiring to set fire to the property using petrol. Setting fire is not the culture of the BJP. They only questioned the injustice done to lakhs of unemployed in the TSPSC question paper leak. Jails are not new to BJP. They may be new to those imported from the US,” Kishan said.

Stressing the need for an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge, he felt that the State government needed to respond positively to the demand being raised by the opposition parties and student unions. Stating that corruption was rampant, illegal and mafia activities were on the rise, Kishan said that the State government has failed on all fronts.

BJYM activists were anguished: Kishan

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the youth were expressing their anguish against the State government. “The youth want change from the mafia and corrupt rule prevailing in the State. That change will happen and BJP will make it happen,” he said.

