‘British Janata Party’ scared, targeting Rahul, says Revanth

Addressing the gathering, Revanth attempted to draw parallels between the BJP and erstwhile British rulers.

Published: 27th March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Manikrao Thakre

AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre addresses the ‘Prajaswamya Parirakshana Deeksha’ at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo | Vijay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the saffron party has inherited the character and thought process of British colonial rulers, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the acronym BJP stands for “British Janata Party”, as evidenced by its witch-hunting of Rahul Gandhi to the extent of getting him disqualified from Parliament.

“The BJP, which has inherited the character and thought process of divide and rule policy of the British, is no longer Bharatiya Janata Party, but the British Janata Party. For retaining power, the BJP is dividing the people on the basis of language, region, caste, and religion - a strategy implemented by the British is now adopted by the BJP. I call upon the people to call BJP as the British Janata Party from now onward,” Revanth said.

He was addressing the ‘Prajaswamya Parirakshana Deeksha’ (save democracy protest), a daylong hunger strike - held at Congress State headquarters in protest against Rahul’s disqualification following a Surat court awarding a two-year jail term.

The Deeksha was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, veteran leaders K Jana Reddy, D Srinivas, D Sridhar Babu, Dansari Anasuya, Jagga Reddy, AICC secretaries Nadeem Javed and Rohit Chaudury, and a host of party leaders.

TPCC chief draws parallels between BJP, British

Addressing the gathering, Revanth attempted to draw parallels between the BJP and erstwhile British rulers. He said that while BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi from Surat, the East India Company, which was later transformed into a colonial (British crown) governing body, entered India from Surat on August 24, 1608.
He said that like the martyrs in the freedom struggle, Rahul Gandhi will not apologise to the “British Janata Party”.

“Pradani (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) feared that his relation with Adani and the scam to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore will be exposed by Rahul Gandhi and hence the disqualification,” Revanth alleged.
Countering Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Congress’s role in “liberating Telangana from Nizam”, Revanth said that it was Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel, who banned the RSS and laid the foundation stone for the Gandhi Bhavan.

BJP driven by desire to divert attention, says Uttam

Ridiculing the BJP-led Union government, Uttam said that its actions are driven by the fear of the BJP leadership that their misdeeds were being exposed and the desire to divert public attention at any cost. He cited the latest narrative alleging that the OBC community has been insulted as absurd.

“Firstly, the statement was asking why some thieves have the same surname (Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Narendra Modi) - not that everyone who is called Modi is a thief. No community was targeted. Secondly, neither Nirav Modi nor Lalit Modi is an OBC. Further, their castes are not responsible for their crimes and frauds,” Uttam said.

Asserting that Congress will return to power, Venkat Reddy said that the consequences which occurred after Indira Gandhi was sentenced by a court will repeat as Rahul Gandhi was sentenced now.AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre told the party cadres that the time to show their strength has come.

