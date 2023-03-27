Home States Telangana

Congress leader injured by tractor driven by Renuka

According to sources, his leg was fractured and he was shifted to a private hospital in Khammam.

Shaik Mustafa

Injured Congress leader Shaik Mustafa being carried to hospital

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress leader Shaik Mustafa on Sunday sustained injuries when a tractor, being driven by former Union minister Renuka Chowdary, went over his leg.

According to sources, the district Congress organised a Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in Wyra in which Renuka Chowdary, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, AICC secretaries Rohith Chowdary and Nadeem Javed and other leaders participated.

As part of the yatra, the party organised a huge rally in the town. During the rally, Renuka Chowdary began driving a tractor, when Mustafa fell by accident and his leg came under the wheel of the tractor.

According to sources, his leg was fractured and he was shifted to a private hospital in Khammam. The rally continued after Mustafa was sent to the hospital.

During the public meeting that followed, Renuka Chowdary and Thakre alleged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was involved in many scams and was trying to save his daughter K Kavitha from being jailed.

