Former minister, ex-MLA from Mahbubnagar set to join Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following recent developments within the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Telangana Congress, including Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, several prominent leaders from other parties are expected to join the Congress in the State.

A former minister who was dissatisfied with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to join the Congress soon. Sources from Telangana Congress say that this leader from Mahbubnagar is likely to join the Congress, once the high command gives its green signal. Senior Congress leaders say that the proposal will be raised with AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, who will seek approval from the high command.

Meanwhile, a former MLA from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district is also expected to make public his decision to join the Congress in the coming days. The former MLA, who has a close relationship with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, has discussed his political future, and the TPCC has reportedly welcomed him. This matter too is with Thakre, who is believed to have brought it to the notice of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leaders say that Kharge is likely to give his nod for the entry of both the former minister and former MLA into the Congress in the next week to 15 days.Former minister K Jana Reddy is working to bring more leaders into the party, and both the above-mentioned leaders have maintained contact with him. Sources say that the leaders are requesting the party to guarantee a ticket from their respective constituencies to contest the coming Assembly election.

Party sources also say that now that former Rajya Sabha member Dharmapuri Srinivas has rejoined the Congress, a former MLC is also likely to follow him into the grand old party. Senior Congress leaders say that D Srinivas rejoining the Congress will give it the much-needed impetus ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Wait for approval

■ Sources say the Mahbubnagar leader is likely to join the Congress, once the high command gives its green signal

■ Leaders say AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to give his nod for the entry of the two leaders within 15 days

HYDERABAD: Following recent developments within the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Telangana Congress, including Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra, several prominent leaders from other parties are expected to join the Congress in the State. A former minister who was dissatisfied with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to join the Congress soon. Sources from Telangana Congress say that this leader from Mahbubnagar is likely to join the Congress, once the high command gives its green signal. Senior Congress leaders say that the proposal will be raised with AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, who will seek approval from the high command. Meanwhile, a former MLA from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district is also expected to make public his decision to join the Congress in the coming days. The former MLA, who has a close relationship with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, has discussed his political future, and the TPCC has reportedly welcomed him. This matter too is with Thakre, who is believed to have brought it to the notice of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Congress leaders say that Kharge is likely to give his nod for the entry of both the former minister and former MLA into the Congress in the next week to 15 days.Former minister K Jana Reddy is working to bring more leaders into the party, and both the above-mentioned leaders have maintained contact with him. Sources say that the leaders are requesting the party to guarantee a ticket from their respective constituencies to contest the coming Assembly election. Party sources also say that now that former Rajya Sabha member Dharmapuri Srinivas has rejoined the Congress, a former MLC is also likely to follow him into the grand old party. Senior Congress leaders say that D Srinivas rejoining the Congress will give it the much-needed impetus ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Wait for approval ■ Sources say the Mahbubnagar leader is likely to join the Congress, once the high command gives its green signal ■ Leaders say AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to give his nod for the entry of the two leaders within 15 days