IIT-H jumps 100 places in QS World University Rankings by Subject

A stronghold on research placed IIT-H among the top 41 per cent institutes globally against 46 per cent last year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge improvement, the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) jumped 100 places in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject. The IIT-H, whose ranking was in the 600 to 610 range in Physics and Astronomy last year, rose to the 501 to 550 range this year.

The 13th edition of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2023 ranks universities in 54 subjects grouped into five broad subject areas.

Data science, history of art and marketing are three new subjects added this year for ranking purposes. It has been the biggest ranking yet, featuring more than 15,700 different academic programmes from 1594 institutions of which 103 are new.

In 2022, IIT-H significantly improved its ranking in QS over the last four years from over 1,300 to one in the top 600. At 120 globally in the Citations per Faculty, IIT-H stands strong with 273 accomplished faculty and over 1,000 research scholars. A stronghold on research placed IIT-H among the top 41 per cent institutes globally against 46 per cent last year.

IIT-H Director Professor B S Murty said: “It is exciting news for IIT-H because with just 14 years of existence, it has been able to come into the limelight. We are the eighth IIT to be listed in the physics rankings this year. This has been possible through a lot of hard work by all the faculty and students. The Physics department has been at the forefront of introducing a number of new programmes.”

