Karimnagar district library to open round-the-clock for TSPSC aspirants

KARIMNAGAR: The TSPSC candidates who had been preparing day and night to pass the exam are now under gloomy weather. Most of them fear what lies ahead as their hard work seems to be going in vain since Group-1 prelims exams were cancelled after the paper leak came to light.

The exams were being conducted for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers and Divisional Accounts Officers.

Swarna, a candidate from Karimnagar, who wrote the exam for the post of Accounts Officer, said that she had been preparing for the exam for a long time. But when she heard the news about the paper leak, she said, “My hopes dampen. It affected thousands of other students who had been sincerely preparing for the exam.”

The Karimnagar District Library has taken measures to allay the fears of the TSPSC aspirants and to instil confidence among them. The library officials have decided to keep its doors open for the civil service exam aspirants round-the-clock.

The library provides all the material required for preparing for several competitive exams. The library has also provided the TSPSC aspirated a 200-seat hall where they can conduct special lectures and study sessions.

Despite the cancellation of exams, some students are very confident about achieving their goals. For them, it was a blessing in disguise, as they expressed happiness that they will get more time to prepare for the exam now.

Sai, who appeared in the Group-1 prelims is confident that he will achieve his goal. He said, “I am happy that the paper leak issue came to the fore and nobody took any undue advantage. Authorities should take strict action against those who are involved in the crime.”

Meanwhile, Karimnagar District Library chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar said the students had felt disheartened after the paper leak. “So we decided to help them move past the bad incident and continue to focus on the goal.”

