Home States Telangana

Karimnagar district library to open round-the-clock for TSPSC aspirants

Move aimed at allaying fears of the TSPSC aspirants who were affected by the paper leak

Published: 27th March 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

TSPSC aspirants

TSPSC aspirants studying at the Karimnagar district library on Sunday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The TSPSC candidates who had been preparing day and night to pass the exam are now under gloomy weather. Most of them fear what lies ahead as their hard work seems to be going in vain since Group-1 prelims exams were cancelled after the paper leak came to light.

The exams were being conducted for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers and Divisional Accounts Officers.

Swarna, a candidate from Karimnagar, who wrote the exam for the post of Accounts Officer, said that she had been preparing for the exam for a long time. But when she heard the news about the paper leak, she said, “My hopes dampen. It affected thousands of other students who had been sincerely preparing for the exam.”

The Karimnagar District Library has taken measures to allay the fears of the TSPSC aspirants and to instil confidence among them. The library officials have decided to keep its doors open for the civil service exam aspirants round-the-clock.

The library provides all the material required for preparing for several competitive exams. The library has also provided the TSPSC aspirated a 200-seat hall where they can conduct special lectures and study sessions.

ALSO READ | SIT officials quiz 15 candidates who scored over 100 in Group-1 prelims

Despite the cancellation of exams, some students are very confident about achieving their goals. For them, it was a blessing in disguise, as they expressed happiness that they will get more time to prepare for the exam now.

ALSO READ | TPSC question paper leak: A shot in the arm for Congress?

Sai, who appeared in the Group-1 prelims is confident that he will achieve his goal. He said, “I am happy that the paper leak issue came to the fore and nobody took any undue advantage. Authorities should take strict action against those who are involved in the crime.”

Meanwhile, Karimnagar District Library chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar said the students had felt disheartened after the paper leak. “So we decided to help them move past the bad incident and continue to focus on the goal.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSPSC candidates Karimnagar District Library
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp