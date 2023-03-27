KCR dares Maharashtra govt to adopt Telangana schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) national president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) implement schemes similar to those being implemented in Telangana.

He said that if such schemes were implemented, he would not need to visit Maharashtra. The public meeting saw heavy participation from local farmers, who raised “Ab ki baar, kisaan sarkar” slogans.

Addressing the second public meeting in Maharashtra at Kandhar Loha in Nanded district on Sunday, Rao said, “Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wanted to know why I am coming to Maharashtra instead of focussing in Telangana. As an Indian, I have the freedom to travel anywhere I want. However, if Maharashtra were to adopt the schemes implemented in Telangana, then I would have no need to visit the neighbouring State again. I am determined to fight for the rights of farmers and will continue to do so in Maharashtra, as long as the government fails to implement similar schemes.”

While pointing out that Telangana was once infamous for agrarian crises and farmer suicides, he said the State was witnessing development in all sectors now. He highlighted initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and uninterrupted free power supply to farmers and dared the Maharashtra government to implement the same.

Highlighting the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the BRS chief said, “We are giving `10 lakh to each Scheduled Caste (SC) family. There is no need for the family to return the money and no need for a bank guarantee either. Let the Maharashtra government implement the same. Otherwise, I will come to Maharashtra to fight on behalf of farmers and SCs.” However, he hastened to add that he was leaving the matter to the wisdom of Fadnavis.

PMFBY a joke, says KCR

He termed the Union government’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) a ‘joke’ claiming that farmers’ money goes to banks while the ryots get nothing in return. Telangana is one of the States not implementing the Centre’s crop insurance scheme.

Urging farmers to stay united and fight, Rao said a time would come when rulers will visit the residences of farmers. “I am giving you a mantra. Be united. As long as we are divided on caste or creed, farmers’ suicides will continue. Let us unite,” he asserted.

“No government has helped farmers so far. The formation of a farmers’ government at the Centre is the only way to resolve our problems,” Rao said and wondered why the development of farmers isn’t taking place in Maharashtra while the same was happening in the neighbouring State of Telangana.

Mentioning that the BRS would fight in the local body elections in Maharashtra, he said that the BRS membership drive would be launched in the State and party committees too would be constituted shortly.

Rao said that he had been receiving several requests to visit Chandrapur, Solapur and other places in Maharashtra. “Maharashtra will witness a revolution in the coming days,” Rao thundered.

Several leaders including former MLA and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Kisan cell leader Shankaranna Dhondge, former MP Haribhau Rathod, Harshvardhan Jadhav, Vasantrao Bonde and others joined BRS in the presence of Rao.

