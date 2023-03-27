Lite byte: Shah’s ‘disciplinary’ act a success

Home States Telangana

Local leaders working for the Congress in their respective constituencies are upset with leaders from other constituencies hogging the limelight during TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s padayatra.

Shah’s ‘disciplinary’ act a success

State BJP leaders seem to have learnt a lesson after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week in Delhi. It remained speculation as to what direction he had given them at the meeting he convened with BJP national executive members and leaders from various States. Now, it’s clear what Shah expected the leaders in the election year.  

During the “Maa Naukareelu Maaku Kaavale Mahadharna” held at Dharna Chowk on Thursday, the result of the meeting could be seen. Some of the State leaders who used to go to Delhi at the drop of a hat complaining against State president Bandi Sanjay were seen putting up a united front as if everything was hunky dory among them. 

The central leadership seems to have made it clear that they would all have to work under the leadership of Sanjay, whether they like it or not.

The factor that binds the Reddy trio

The constantly bickering Reddy trio – TPCC chief Revanth, his predecessor Uttam and aspiring TPCC chief Komatireddy Venkat Reddy – were seen on the same platform during a protest held at the Gandhi Bhavan. Here, the protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification proved to be a binding factor.

Though it’s unclear whether this bond is temporary or permanent, had it not been for the Gandhis, the trio would not have come onto one platform. Jokes apart, all of them coming together also led to some anxious moments for key functionaries of the State unit, who were left wondering “what if they made contradicting statements and damaged the very purpose of staging a protest?” Fortunately, on Sunday, it was all is well that ends well.

Local leaders upset at being upstaged

Local leaders working for the Congress in their respective constituencies are upset with leaders from other constituencies hogging the limelight during TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s padayatra. Senior Congress leaders, who have been with the party through thick and thin, are complaining to the party leadership about leaders from other constituencies sharing the dais with Revanth and featuring prominently in the flexies put up to welcome him.

They are especially upset at being sidelined on the stage with Revanth, and this is creating uncertainty among the Congress cadre. According to sources, the local leaders who are upset with the actions of Congress vice presidents are said to be from Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Warangal Lok Sabha constituencies.

Inputs: Vivek Bhoomi, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek

