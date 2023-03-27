Home States Telangana

Migratory birds start arriving at Pakhal lake in Telangana

The Forest department is keeping a constant vigil and taking precautionary measures to protect the birds.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Migratory birds have started arriving at Pakhal lake near Narsampet in the Warangal district, as summer sets in. The lake is attracting nature and bird lovers and is becoming a popular destination for tourists seeking adventurous activities.

Located about 10 km from Narsampet town and 57 km from Warangal city, Pakhal lake is one of the few unpolluted lakes in Telangana. It was constructed by Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva in 1213 AD.

The Forest department and Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) officials have developed the Pakhal wildlife sanctuary in the district. Hundreds of migratory birds, including Northern Pintail, Cotton Pygmy Goose, Red Crested Pochard, Spot Billed Duck, and Lesser Whistling Ducks, have arrived in the Pakhal lake, according to Narsampet Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Ramesh.

Spread over 30 sq km, Pakhal lake provides a serene view for nature lovers. The migratory birds that are predominantly seen in the northern parts of the country have made Pakhal sanctuary their home, attracting birdwatchers from across the country. The arrival of birds brings a lot of happiness, said Ramesh.

The birds will stay in Pakhal lake for three months before returning to their native place for nesting and breeding. They migrate from Northern India to Pakhal lake. Fishing in the lake has been banned, and awareness is being created among surrounding villagers that migratory birds fly thousands of kilometres and may swoop down into the lake and other water bodies.

The Forest department is keeping a constant vigil and taking precautionary measures to protect the birds. A bird walk with birdwatchers is also being planned at Pakhal lake, said Ramesh.

