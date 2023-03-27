Home States Telangana

SIT officials quiz 15 candidates who scored over 100 in Group-1 prelims

An elderly person, who is the father of another applicant, revealed that the SIT questioned his son about whether he had any information regarding the leakage before it came to light.

Published: 27th March 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:33 AM

Question papers image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the suspicion that they had access to the leaked question papers of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group 1 preliminary examination, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun questioning the candidates who scored over 100 marks. As many as 15 such candidates were questioned on Sunday.

A day before the questioning, police officials called the suspects on the mobile numbers submitted by the candidate during the one-time registration (OTR) of TSPSC. However, no arrests were made on Sunday, confirmed officials.

“We were asked to fill out a form with details of our date of birth, occupation, TSPSC one-time registration number and academic credentials. We were also asked if we had appeared for any other TSPSC exams in the past. They are checking our background and banking transactions,” said one of the Group 1 candidates, who appeared for the questioning at the SIT office, while speaking to the media.

When asked if he had genuinely scored above 100 marks, he said that it is achievable for those who have prepared for UPSC (civil services) recruitment. He clarified that he had only appeared in Group 1 at the State level.

An elderly person, who is the father of another applicant, revealed that the SIT questioned his son about whether he had any information regarding the leakage before it came to light. He added that his son had estimated a score of 95 marks based on the answer key, but ultimately scored 101 marks as per the final results.

It may be recalled that the TSPSC cancelled the Group 1 preliminary examination after confirming that the question paper was leaked to many of the applicants through insiders of the Commission. The police have already arrested 13 persons, including four government employees, in connection with the case.

