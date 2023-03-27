Suspected thief beaten to death by farmers in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 30-year-old man, M Mallesham, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of farmers from Gummadidala village on Saturday night for allegedly stealing parts of pump sets installed near agricultural wells.

According to sources, Mallesham was caught by the farmers when he entered the village with the stolen components and was forced into the Ryhtu Sangam building and then trashed using sticks.

His family members allege that people belonging to upper castes have committed thefts in the village but haven’t met the same fate as Mallesham have, who belonged to a lower caste. He is survived by his wife and three children.

His relatives appealed to the government to take legal action against those responsible for Mallesham’s death. A case has been registered into the incident.

SANGAREDDY: A 30-year-old man, M Mallesham, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of farmers from Gummadidala village on Saturday night for allegedly stealing parts of pump sets installed near agricultural wells. According to sources, Mallesham was caught by the farmers when he entered the village with the stolen components and was forced into the Ryhtu Sangam building and then trashed using sticks. His family members allege that people belonging to upper castes have committed thefts in the village but haven’t met the same fate as Mallesham have, who belonged to a lower caste. He is survived by his wife and three children.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His relatives appealed to the government to take legal action against those responsible for Mallesham’s death. A case has been registered into the incident.