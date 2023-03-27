Telangana rejects ‘anti-poor’ peak time power tariff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has rejected outright the proposal of the Ministry of Power to collect 1.2 times more than the normal power tariff during peak hours.

“We will not accept the proposal which will burden the poor,” declared Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday. The Ministry of Power, while sending the draft Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Amendment Rules, 2023 to the States, wanted the State governments’ comments on the same by April 14, 2023.

The Time of Day (ToD) tariff specified by the State Commission for Commercial and Industrial Consumers during the peak time of the day shall not be less than 1.2 times (i.e., 20%) the normal tariff and for other consumers, it shall not be less than 1.1 times (i.e., 10%) the normal tariff, the draft rules said.

The ToD tariff, according to draft rules, should be implemented for commercial and industrial consumers from April 2024. The ToD should be implemented for other consumers, except agriculture consumers from April 2025, the draft rules said.

Reacting to this, Jagadish Reddy alleged that the draft rules were nothing but a conspiracy to deprive power to the poor. “We will not allow the collection of higher power tariffs during peak hours,” he said. The minister recalled that the State government did not even allow to pass on the true-up tariff burden to the consumers by deciding to pay over Rs 12,000 crore true-up charges to Discoms.

The Energy Minister also opposed the draft rules, which suggested fixing smart meters to all consumers to collect ToD tariff. He felt that an increase in tariffs during the peak time for commercial and industrial consumers would adversely affect the economy.

Jagadish Reddy explained that the peak hours are 5 am to 10 am and again from 6 pm to 10 pm. If any consumers use power during these peak hours, higher tariffs should be collected, as per the draft rules. Collecting higher tariffs would burden domestic as well as industrial consumers, he said.

Jagadish Reddy recalled that the Narendra Modi government linked the State government’s open market borrowings to power reforms and rendered injustice to the State. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will officially communicate the State government’s resentment to the draft electricity rules. Jagadish Reddy said that the day that will see an end to the misrule of Narendra Modi was not far off.

Points to ponder

■ ToD tariff during peak time shall not be less than 20% of the normal tariff and 10% for other consumers

■ The ToD tariff will be implemented for commercial and industrial consumers from April 2024 and for other consumers, except agriculture consumers from April 2025, the draft rules say

