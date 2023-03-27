Home States Telangana

Traffic piles up on NH 365 due to pipeline rupture in Telangana

The pipeline in question was carrying drinking water from Paleru of Khammam district to the Mahabubabad district so that it could supply to the Narsampet municipality limits.

Water gushes out of a damaged Mission Bhagiratha pipeline near Khanapur village along NH-365 on Sunday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Traffic came to a standstill on the Khanapur-Narsampet highway (NH-365) as a pipeline carrying water under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme burst in Khanapur village on Sunday. While the ruptured pipeline made way for a makeshift water fountain, much to the commuter’s amusement, officials were able to address the issue and ensure that the traffic flow resumed in about an hour.

The pipeline in question was carrying drinking water from Paleru of Khammam district to the Mahabubabad district so that it could supply to the Narsampet municipality limits. While the water pressure from the broken pipeline reduced over time, it helped clear the piles of cars and other vehicles looking to cross the stretch.

The issue of leakages in water pipelines has reportedly increased in recent times. Locals said several cracks or other faults were reported in the pipeline last year as well. According to locals, they noticed the broken pipeline and alerted the Mission Bhagiratha staff — Assistant Engineer Sateesh, staffers Lingaswamy and Bhadru and waterman Vijender — who carried out the works and restored the water supply.

