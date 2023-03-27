Home States Telangana

TSFDC organises birdwatching walk at Forest Trek Park

Published: 27th March 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Forest Development Corporation

Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation and Hyderabad Birding Pals organised the World Sparrow Birdwalk (bird watching) at the newly established Forest Trek Park near Narsingi, on Sunday.

A total of 45 birding enthusiasts, including 30 birding pals from Hyderabad participated in the program.

The bird walk, held for the first time at the Forest Trek Park, was flagged off by TSFDC Assistant Director Ecotourism Dr Gilakathula Skylab.

Around 30 species of birds, including Blue-faced Malkoa, Coppersmith’s Barbate, Common Aura, Asian Koel, Rufous Treepie, Black Drongo, Little Grebe, Wood Sandpiper and Shikra, were spotted by the members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Skylab said that all the necessary facilities like trekking routes, eight walking paths, gazebos, racha bandas and an open gym have been set up in the park for the benefit of visitors.

