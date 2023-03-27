Home States Telangana

TSRTC to run AC sleeper buses from March 27

Hi-tech services to be operated between Hyd and B’luru, Hubli, Visakhapatnam & Tirupati

Published: 27th March 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to launch its AC sleeper bus services on Monday. In the first phase, the corporation will run 16 AC sleeper buses which are designed to compete with private buses and equipped with high-tech features for the comfort of passengers.

These services will be operated on the routes of Bengaluru and Hubli in Karnataka, and Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. These services will be officially inaugurated, on the Vijayawada route, in LB Nagar at 9.30 am on Monday in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar.

The corporation has recently launched new 630 super luxury buses, 8 non-AC sleeper-cum-seater buses and 4 non-AC sleeper buses. Like the non-AC sleeper buses, the AC sleeper buses are christened as ‘Lahari-Ammaodi Anubhuthi’.

Free Wi-Fi facility

The 12-meter-long AC sleeper buses have 30 berths -- 15 lower and 15 upper berths and each berth will have an individual reading lamp. Passengers can also enjoy free Wi-Fi facilities. Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers, these AC sleeper buses are equipped with the latest technology, including a tracking system and a panic button facility.

All these buses will be connected to the TSRTC control room. In case, any passenger faces any kind of problem, he or she can press this panic button and the officials will respond immediately, a press release from the corporation said.

These buses have LED display boards, both at the front and rear sides, displaying the details of destinations. These buses are also equipped with security cameras,  reverse parking assistance cameras and state-of-the-art Fire Detection and Alarm Systems (FDAS). It alerts immediately when a fire breaks out in the bus. The new AC sleeper buses will have a public address system to convey information to the passengers.

