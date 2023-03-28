Ahead of polls, BRS ministers, MLAs bond with cadres, voters

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS is preparing its cadres for the Assembly elections later this year by organising Athmeeya Sammelanams. The ministers and MLAs are appearing at these sammelans, sporting a friendly grin and congenial disposition. They are using their persuasive skills to keep the voters on their side. They are explaining to them what the government was doing for them and are asking them to repay gratitude on the day of reckoning. The ministers and MLAs find the Aatmeeya Sammelans the best way to bond with their constituents.

These sammelans are being conducted assembly constituency-wise. Most of the MLAs are organising at least two sammelanams in each mandal in their constituencies.

The MLAs and ministers are trying to establish an emotional bond with them by telling them how the government is reaching them with welfare schemes that have made their lives easier.

They are making use of the data on beneficiaries of welfare schemes to identify those with whom they can easily strike an emotional chord.

Corrective measures

They are also finding out if the leaders at the lower level are happy with the party and if not they are trying to find out what their grievances are.

They intend to take the feedback to party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to initiate corrective measures.

Party sources said that in about 20 to 25 Assembly segments, incumbent BRS MLAs are facing headwinds. The party cadres are not happy with the way they are being treated. The in-charges are also assessing how strong the opposition to them is.

The in-charges are also making their own assessment of whether the party cadres and the beneficiaries of the government welfare schemes are attending the Athmeeya Sammelanams on their own volition or are being forced to attend. The feedback from Aatmeeya Sammelanams is crucial for the party as it lends them to know how strong the party is to face the elections ahead of the party’s plenary on April 27.

Flag hoisting on April 25

The leadership which is serious about the party getting into action has asked the leaders to ensure that the party’s flag hoisting programmes across the State on April 25, ahead of the plenary, is a success. As it is a prelude to the plenary, the party wants proper tempo built up. The Athmeeya Sammelanams are like an acid test to the ministers and MLAs. The party leadership at the plenary will go through the reports on how the people’s response was to the sammelanams and decide the fate of incumbent MLAs.

