Caught between sons, septuagenarian politician D Srinivas takes U-turn

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a dramatic shift of events, septuagenarian politician D Srinivas resigned from the Congress on Monday, a day after he returned to the grand old party. DS, as he is known in political circles, who used to call the shots in the Congress along with former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, submitted his resignation letter citing health reasons.

His wife, Vijayalaxmi, released a video stating that the veteran leader has resigned from the party and appealed to Congress leaders not to use her husband for their political interests. With folded hands, she requested them not to visit their house. “He has already suffered a stroke. Let him live in peace,” she said.

However, Srinivas’ son and former Nizamabad mayor Sanjay, who joined the Congress along with the former, blamed his brother and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP D Arvind for the drama. Sanjay’s followers alleged that Arvind was behind DS’ resignation.

The alleged differences between Sanjay and Arvind have dragged the former minister, whose health is in fragile condition, into unsavoury controversy. A purported telephonic conversation between Sanjay and DS too went viral on Monday. In the conversation, DS was heard speaking about “harassment”, while Sanjay was heard saying: “Who is harassing you, father? You are a tiger, I say.”

DS suffering from Parkinson’s disease: Hospital

Sanjay suspected that some people forced his father to resign from the Congress.

According to sources, Arvind was of the view that if DS joined the Congress, the Munnuru Kaapu community vote bank would be split between the Congress and the BJP, which may harm the political prospects of the saffron party. Arvind has plans to contest from either from Armoor or from Korutla Assembly constituency in the next elections.

It may be recalled that when DS was proceeding to Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, a letter purportedly written by him was circulated in social media, stating that he was not joining the Congress. However, DS joined Congress. On Monday, a health bulletin issued by a hospital stated that DS was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. “He is advised to be stress free and away from over crowding, travel, politics and media,” the bulletin said.

DS’ wife sent her husband’s resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge even as the U-turn taken by the veteran leader left his supporters perplexed.

Srinivas has 45 years of vast experience in politics. He started his career as NSUI activist in the Congress and worked as youth Congress leader along with S Jaipal Reddy. He has close relations with all the top leaders of the Congress at the State and national level. Elected thrice as an MLA from Nizamabad Assembly constituency, he worked as APCC president twice in undivided Andhra Pradesh. After State bifurcation, he joined the TRS (now BRS) along with his elder son Sanjay. However, those who are close to DS said that after his younger son Arvind joined BJP, political differences cropped up in their family.

After winning Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019, Arvind persuaded his father to join the BJP. Sanjay wanted his father to join the Congress. DS, a staunch Congress leader, finally stepped back from joining the BJP. Sanjay criticised Arvind’s attitude several times before the media. Sanjay who is said to be eyeing Nizamabad (Urban) Assembly seat joined the Congress and was hopeful of winning the election using his father’s popularity.

Meanwhile, state Congress vice-president G Niranjan wrote an open letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner with a request to provide security to DS, expressing concern over the possible threat to the life of DS from his own family members.

