KTR rebuts Opposition's claims on question paper leak

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a strong rebuttal to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday disclosed the number of candidates applied, appeared and qualified for Group I preliminary examination in his native Rajanna-Sircilla district and also in Potharam village, from where his PA Thirupathi hails from.

Addressing a meeting here, Rama Rao denied the allegations of the Opposition leaders that he had leaked the Group I paper for the benefit of candidates applied from Rajanna-Sircilla district or Potharam village. “No candidate from the district got 100 marks in the exam,” he clarified. None of the three candidates from Potharam who took the test qualified, he said.

Out of 4,205 candidates who had applied for the Group I Prelims from Rajanna-Sircilla district, 3,254 took the exam. Only 255 candidates secured marks between 23 and 90. From Malyala headquarter town only three candidates appeared for the exams and only one qualified, he said. In the entire Jagtial district only one candidate got over 100 marks.

In Malyala mandal, out of 417 candidates who appeared for the exam 35 qualified for the Group I Mains, he explained. He refuted the allegations that 100 candidates got 100 marks in Malyala mandal. Only one candidate got over 100 marks in Malyala mandal, Rama Rao said and wondered why the Opposition leaders were accusing him of leaking the paper.

Recalling that papers of 13 competitive exams were leaked in Gujarat in the last eight years, he wondered whether any minister in Gujarat resigned owning moral responsibility or any official was sacked. BJP State president demanded that the government pay `1 lakh to each candidate who appeared for the Group I preliminary exam. He wanted to know if the Gujarat government paid at least Rs 50,000 to each candidate when 13 papers leaked in that State. “The Opposition leaders are barking like mad dogs,” he said and wondered if Bandi Sanjay or Revanth Reddy ever appeared for any competitive examination.

'Can't I say Modi is broker of Adani?'

Reacting to the Ministry of Power’s draft electricity rules, which proposed to collect 20 per cent higher charges during peak hours, the minister said it was like a direction not to feed a man, when he is hungry.

Expressing serious displeasure over Bandi Sanjay calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a ‘broker’, Rama Rao said: “Cannot I term Narendra Modi as a broker of Adani? I too have vocabulary. But, will not call Modi as a broker of Adani.”

Meanwhile, in a counter toUnion Home Minister Amit Shah’s criticism that the State government is not organising the Telangana Liberation Day, Rama Rao wondered why the Centre was celebrating August 15 as Independence Day and not as Liberation Day. He described Amit Shah as “prisoner of the past”.

At a meeting in Bidar on Sunday, the Union Home Minister blasted the BRS government for not celebrating the September 17 as Liberation Day. Reacting to this, Rama Rao tweeted on Monday: “To those who ask why can’t we call it Liberation Day; Why do we celebrate 15th August as Independence Day and not as Liberation Day? What should matter is respectful commemoration of the sacrifices & struggles against oppressors; be it the British or Nizam. Stop being a prisoner of the past. Become the Architect of your Future (sic).”

