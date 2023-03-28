Home States Telangana

Like in Bengal, BJP creating trouble in Telangana too: Finance Minister T Harish Rao

The minister assured that the pending bills and unpaid salary issues in the gram panchayats will soon be the thing of the past.

Published: 28th March 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Alleging that the BJP was inciting communal hatred in an attempt to gain politically ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday expressed confidence in BRS winning around 100 seats in the next elections.

Speaking at a BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam programme in Narayankhed town, he said: “The BJP leaders are trying to create trouble in Telangana as they did in West Bengal. They created problems for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders. Now, they are troubling the BRS leaders using the Central agencies lie ED and CBI. But the result would be the same. The BRS, like TMC, will once again win the elections. With their blessings, we are confident of winning 90 to 100 seats in the next elections.”

Panchayat bills

The minister assured that the pending bills and unpaid salary issues in the gram panchayats will soon be a thing of the past. “From now on, the panchayats will be authorised to pay staff salaries and clear pending bills. The government will directly deposit funds in the village panchayat accounts for this purpose. This process will come into effect from April 1,” he said.

Comments

