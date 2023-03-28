Home States Telangana

Stiff competition likely for BRS ticket in Kothagudem constituency

Incumbent Vanama Venkateswara Rao won the seat in 2018 on a Congress ticket but later changed his loyalties to the ruling BRS.

Published: 28th March 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Even as political parties are chalking out plans for the next Assembly elections, the competition seems to be intensifying for BRS ticket in Kothagudem constituency. The recent developments, and sources within the ruling party, indicate that there are at least three key figures, including incumbent MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, are eying the seat. They have not only made their desire to contest from the constituency public but are also reportedly started lobbying for the ticket. 

Among the 10 Assembly constituencies in the Khammam district, Kothagudem is one of the key segments. It is a well-developed constituency that boasts of several big industries, including coal mines and Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS), the reason why many leaders eye this segment. Interestingly majority of voters in this constituency are in urban areas like Kothagudem and Palwancha towns. Another interesting factor is that the Singareni employees play a major role in deciding who represents this constituency in the State Assembly.

Vanama seeks re-election
He has not only expressed his desire to seek re-election but also expressed confidence, on more than one occasion, that the BRS leadership will pick him to contest from this constituency. 

However, he will have competition in the form of former MLA Jalagam Venkata Rao, whom he had defeated in the 2018 elections. Venkata Rao is not only lobbying for the BRS ticket but has reportedly started touring the constituency in order to mobile support.

A rebel & a new aspirant
A rebel BRS leader, as well as a new ticket aspirant, are also said to be in the mix. Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, who has reportedly raised a banner of revolt against the BRS high command, is also very keen to contest from Kothagudem constituency.

He, in fact, started his own padayatra in the constituency.  At his Athmeeya Sammelanam programme held in Bhadrachalam recently, he also openly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over TSPSC paper leak case as well as the for not releasing funds as promised for development of Ramalayam.Director of Public Health Dr Gadala Srinivasa Rao too is an aspiring candidate. He has also been claiming that he has the blessings of the chief minister. 

