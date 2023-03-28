Home States Telangana

Toddler crushed to death under GHMC vehicle

Surendra had recently taken up his father’s job after obtaining a driver’s license.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two separate incidents in the city resulted in the death of a toddler and a 35-year-old woman on Monday. The first incident occurred in Malkajgiri police station limits in the afternoon when a 16-month-old boy, named Razzak, was run over by a GHMC auto while playing outside his house in RTC Colony. 

The auto was being driven by a 19-year-old driver named Surendra, who did not notice the boy and reversed the vehicle. Razzak died on the spot, and Surendra informed his parents and the police immediately. The police registered a case under Section 304 A for causing death by negligence and apprehended the driver. 

Surendra had recently taken up his father’s job after obtaining a driver’s license. In the second incident, a 35-year-old woman named Parveen Begum was knocked down by a trolley auto while on her way to Highway Hotel to hand over tiffin-box to the Al-Falah school-bus driver for her son Mohammed Wazair, who was studying at the school in Balapur. Parveen died on the spot, and her husband lodged a complaint with the Balapur police. A case has been filed into the incident.

