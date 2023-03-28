Two more arrested in TSPSC question paper leak case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday arrested two more persons who allegedly bought the Group 1 preliminary exam question paper from one of the accused in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case. The SIT has so far arrested a total of 15 people in the scam.

The two accused — Thirupathaiah and Prashanth Reddy, who were arrested on Monday have reportedly bought the Group 1 preliminary exam question paper from Dakya Naik, who is the husband of Renuka. Renuka received the papers from TSPSC secretary’s personal assistant Pulidindi Praveen Kumar. While Thirupathaiah is an MGNREGA contractor, Prashanth Reddy was working as a contract employee under MGNREGA.

According to sources, the investigating officials have uncovered a complex network of multi-level marketing deals among the arrested individuals. Police suspect that the accused may have sold the question paper to cover the costs they incurred while obtaining it.

Inquiry continues

The SIT has also issued notices to all the suspects from among the 121 candidates who have scored above 100 marks in the Group-1 preliminary exam. The investigating officers are profiling the suspects based on their previous exam history and antecedents. Meanwhile, the SIT grilled four of the 15 arrested persons during the second day of custody.

