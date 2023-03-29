CBI probe will expose KTR’s role in paper leak: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Congress leaders were being served SIT notices for raising questions on the link between IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the TSPSC question paper leak scandal.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Revanth also linked the question paper leak to huge cash changing hands, money laundering and Hawala channels. “KTR’s PA Thirupati is just a pawn in the whole episode. KTR has specific information on paper leakage. KTR should answer as to who gave information to him, whether it is the accused or TSPSC. Instead of serving him notices, SIT is giving ‘leaks’ to the media that they are going to file cases against Opposition leaders,” Revanth alleged, adding that Rama Rao was trying to protect the people involved in the case.

The TPCC chief added: “Since money laundering and Hawala transactions are involved, SIT alone cannot investigate the case. We demand an investigation by central agencies, ED, CBI, and special wings of the ACB.”

He said that the directors of ED and CBI were not giving them an appointment to lodge a formal complaint in this regard. He also opined that the accused must be booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as government servants were also involved in the case.

“If a case is booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it will be tried in ACB court and the accused will be brought to justice at the earliest. It is also possible if ED and CBI take up the case,” Revanth said.

Coming down heavily against Rama Rao, he said that the former has adopted a counter attack strategy to dodge questions. Revanth also said that Rama Rao has been exerting pressure on police by making false statements. He said that KTR was blatantly lying by stating that it was the government that identified the paper leakage. “The scandal only came to light when there was a dispute in sharing the money earned through selling question papers,” Revanth alleged.

How did KTR get confidential data, asks BSP

Hyderabad: Demanding to know how IT Minister KT Rama Rao accessed TSPSC data that was not in public domain, BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday said that the former divulging details on TSPSC Group 1 has strengthened suspicions that he was linked to the question paper leak scandal. Praveen Kumar also said that money laundering was involved in this as one NRI possibly sent lakhs of rupees from New Zealand to other accused.

Addressing a press conference here, Praveen Kumar sought to know why the TSPSC chairman is revealing the details of paper leakage in the best interest of people. He asked how KTR is linked with TSPSC as he gave exact details on the number of applicants from Sircilla and qualified candidates. “Who gave the data to KTR?” he asked.

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Congress leaders were being served SIT notices for raising questions on the link between IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the TSPSC question paper leak scandal. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Revanth also linked the question paper leak to huge cash changing hands, money laundering and Hawala channels. “KTR’s PA Thirupati is just a pawn in the whole episode. KTR has specific information on paper leakage. KTR should answer as to who gave information to him, whether it is the accused or TSPSC. Instead of serving him notices, SIT is giving ‘leaks’ to the media that they are going to file cases against Opposition leaders,” Revanth alleged, adding that Rama Rao was trying to protect the people involved in the case. The TPCC chief added: “Since money laundering and Hawala transactions are involved, SIT alone cannot investigate the case. We demand an investigation by central agencies, ED, CBI, and special wings of the ACB.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that the directors of ED and CBI were not giving them an appointment to lodge a formal complaint in this regard. He also opined that the accused must be booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as government servants were also involved in the case. “If a case is booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it will be tried in ACB court and the accused will be brought to justice at the earliest. It is also possible if ED and CBI take up the case,” Revanth said. Coming down heavily against Rama Rao, he said that the former has adopted a counter attack strategy to dodge questions. Revanth also said that Rama Rao has been exerting pressure on police by making false statements. He said that KTR was blatantly lying by stating that it was the government that identified the paper leakage. “The scandal only came to light when there was a dispute in sharing the money earned through selling question papers,” Revanth alleged. How did KTR get confidential data, asks BSP Hyderabad: Demanding to know how IT Minister KT Rama Rao accessed TSPSC data that was not in public domain, BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday said that the former divulging details on TSPSC Group 1 has strengthened suspicions that he was linked to the question paper leak scandal. Praveen Kumar also said that money laundering was involved in this as one NRI possibly sent lakhs of rupees from New Zealand to other accused. Addressing a press conference here, Praveen Kumar sought to know why the TSPSC chairman is revealing the details of paper leakage in the best interest of people. He asked how KTR is linked with TSPSC as he gave exact details on the number of applicants from Sircilla and qualified candidates. “Who gave the data to KTR?” he asked.