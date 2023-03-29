Jagtial police officials create awareness on ill effects of superstition

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial police organised a special programme to create awareness on ill effects of superstitions at Balvanthapur in Malyala mandal on Monday night. Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhaskar said that unfortunately people in several villages and towns are still believing in superstitions.

“Some people are still practising chetabadi and other tantrik practices. Such practices are an indication of the mental state of those who practice them. These practices affect not just the individuals but the communities and society at large,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those involve in such practices.



JAGTIAL: Jagtial police organised a special programme to create awareness on ill effects of superstitions at Balvanthapur in Malyala mandal on Monday night. Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhaskar said that unfortunately people in several villages and towns are still believing in superstitions. “Some people are still practising chetabadi and other tantrik practices. Such practices are an indication of the mental state of those who practice them. These practices affect not just the individuals but the communities and society at large,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those involve in such practices.