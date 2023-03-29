Home States Telangana

Jagtial police officials create awareness on ill effects of superstition

Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhaskar said that unfortunately people in several villages and towns are still believing in superstitions. 

'Jagital - cultural wing of police department awareness to prevent superstitions at Balvanthapur in Jagtial district on Monday night'

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial police organised a special programme to create awareness on ill effects of superstitions at Balvanthapur in Malyala mandal on Monday night. Superintendent of Police (SP) A Bhaskar said that unfortunately people in several villages and towns are still believing in superstitions. 

“Some people are still practising chetabadi and other tantrik practices. Such practices are an indication of the mental state of those who practice them. These practices affect not just the individuals but the communities and society at large,” he said, adding that strict action would be taken against those involve in such practices.  
 

