KCR rules have replaced Constitution: Y S Sharmila

Stating that Osmania Hospital is the most important seat of health in the State, Sharmila said that it has been crumbling under its own weight, government apathy and failing standards and values. 

Published: 29th March 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila makes a point during her first media conference at the YSRTP party office in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila. (File Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  YSRTP president Y S Sharmila on Tuesday alleged that “KCR constitution” has replaced the Constitution of India in Telangana. 

Her allegations came after police blocked her “Janata Raid” -- a sudden visit to Osmania Hospital to first-hand information on the plight of patients and facilities offered. Blocked by the police, she protested by squatting on the road. 

“I appeal to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and CJI to take cognizance as democracy has been given a silent burial in the State, and voices of dissent are being brutally crushed and silenced by the tyranny of KCR,” she alleged. 

Stating that Osmania Hospital is the most important seat of health in the State, Sharmila said that it has been crumbling under its own weight, government apathy and failing standards and values. 

